Xiaomi 16 smartphone will be the first to receive Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and the largest battery among 6.3″ models

It seems like only recently that a smartphone was introduced Xiaomi 15. Nevertheless, the Chinese company is already actively working on the next-generation model – Xiaomi 16, and the first rumors about it are already appearing on the Internet.

Preliminary rumors suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro models may become the world’s first smartphones based on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. Smart Pikachu insider also reports that Xiaomi 16 will have the largest battery among smartphones with a 6.3-inch display. The exact battery capacity is not specified, but there are some assumptions. The recently unveiled smartphone OnePlus 13Twhich has a 6.32-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, is equipped with a 6260 mAh battery. The new leak hints that the Xiaomi 16 will surpass this figure, while previous rumors suggested a capacity of about 7000 mAh.

According to insiders, Xiaomi is aiming to create the most beautiful flat display in its lineup. Xiaomi 16 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED screen with ultra-thin bezels on all sides. The smartphone will run on the new HyperOS 3.0 shell, which is likely to be based on Android 16.

In addition, the Xiaomi 16 will have a triple camera based on a 50-megapixel sensor, as well as a thin and lightweight body. Other sources add that the Xiaomi 16 will have improved photographic capabilities compared to the Xiaomi 15. While the predecessor had a telephoto camera, the Xiaomi 16 will likely have a periscopic telephoto lens, which will provide better zoom.

According to rumors, the official presentation of the new Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro smartphones will take place in six months – in October 2025.

Recently Xiaomi presented Redmi Turbo 4 Pro — the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, with a 7550 mAh battery and a price starting at $274.

Source: gizmochina