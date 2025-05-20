Meizu’s big comeback — Note 22 4G, mblu 22 and 22 Pro hit the global market

A year ago, there were rumors that Meizu will stop producing mobile devicesand instead focus on artificial intelligence. But after a long break, when almost nothing was heard from the company, it began to spout new smartphones. Last week Meizu unveils Note 16 and Note 16 Pro modelsand now to the fans of the brand are offered three more budget-friendly new products – Meizu Note 22 4G, mblu 22 Pro, and mblu 22.

In fact, as part of the Fly with me event, Meizu is launching all of its latest products on the international market. In addition to the five smartphones, two other interesting wearable gadgets are also offered: StarV View smart glasses and StarV Ring2 smart health ring. Let’s focus on smartphones.

Meizu Note 22 4G

This smartphone looks particularly interesting, as it successfully combines an affordable price with features that are usually found in the mid-range segment. Meizu Note 22 4G has a 6.78-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The device has 8 GB of RAM, and the internal storage capacity ranges from 128 GB to 1 TB.

The main camera on the back has a 108-megapixel sensor, and the ultra-wide-angle camera has an 8-megapixel sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for self-portraits. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 40W fast charging. There is protection against splashes and dust according to the IP54 standard.

The price of Meizu Note 22 4G ranges from $180 (8 GB + 128 GB) to $300 (8 GB + 1 TB).

Interestingly, there is a 5G version of the Meizu Note 22, but its hardware is significantly different from the 4G model. There’s also a Note 22 Pro, although it doesn’t have a 108-megapixel camera like the Note 22 4G.

Meizu mblu 22 Pro

The more affordable version of Meizu mblu 22 Pro has a 6.79-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The processor and memory configurations are a bit simpler. The device has a Helio G81 chip (manufactured on a 12-nm process), 4, 6, or 8 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

The main camera has a 50-megapixel main module, and the front camera has an 8-megapixel module. The novelty has stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a microSD slot. The battery also has a capacity of 5000 mAh, but the charging power is limited to 18 watts. The price of Meizu mblu 22 Pro ranges from $100 (4 GB + 128 GB) to $130 (8 GB + 256 GB).

Meizu mblu 22

This is an entry-level Android Go smartphone with a price below $100. It uses a 6.79-inch IPS display with a frequency of 90 Hz and HD+ resolution. The Unisoc SC9863A processor (manufactured using the old 28nm process) is responsible for performance. It is complemented by 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There is a memory card slot.

The main camera here is a single one and is based on a 13-megapixel sensor. The front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. The battery capacity is also 5000 mAh, but the charging power has been reduced to 10 watts. The price of this model will be $80-$90.

New Meizu mobile devices will go on sale in more than 30 countries.

The company says that the global comeback is not just a series of launches. According to Chen Li, head of Meizu’s global business:

«Our All in AI strategy combines hardware, software, and services into a single smart ecosystem. We will continue to create new products that are accessible and personalized, taking into account the habits of users in different countries and regions».

So Meizu’s plans are quite ambitious. Time will tell whether they will be realized.

Source: gsmarena