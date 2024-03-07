Folders for chats and channels will appear in Viber

Rakuten Viber launches chat folders. The new feature allows users to organize chats and quickly find the conversations they need.

The folder feature allows Viber users to create up to 5 special folders in addition to the «All» tab, which automatically includes all chats and channels. The number of chats and channels in one folder is unlimited. You can also add one chat or channel to several folders at the same time. Now you can create separate folders for chats with friends, family, work or neighborhood chats, and separate folders for news channels. Users can name folders and mark all chats and channels from a folder as read in a couple of clicks.

A number icon on the folder name indicates the number of unread chats and channels in the folder. You can add all private chats, group chats, channels, and communities to folders. However, PIN-hidden chats and company messages cannot be included in folders.

Viber’s folders feature is currently being tested. Folders will gradually become available to all users of Rakuten Viber version 22.0 and higher over the next few months. Users with more than 10 chats that already have the feature will see an announcement about the availability of folders when they open the app. Folders can also be activated by going to the «More» tab on the main chat screen, selecting «Manage folders» and adding the desired chats and channels to the folders.