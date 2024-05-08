News Crypto 05-08-2024 at 16:50 comment views icon

For the first time, Prozorro has put up a bitcoin lot — the price for 0.146 BTC starts at ₴188 thousand

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

For the first time, the Ukrainian electronic public procurement system Prozorro has put up an online lot with cryptocurrency.

The starting price for 0.146 BTC starts at ₴188 thousand, while the real market price is much higher and exceeds ₴350 thousand. The customer of the auction is a consumer society «DOVIRA.COM», which is engaged in «money intermediation», according to YouControl.На Prozorro вперше додали лот з біткоїном — ціна за 0,146 BTC стартує зі ₴188 тис.Bids were accepted on May 2, and the auction itself will start on May 14. The guarantee fee for bidders is ₴9,400, while the bidding step is ₴1,880.

Among the mandatory documents to be submitted by bidders is a confirmation that the funds for which they plan to purchase bitcoin were not obtained by criminal means


