Fury road: A Chevrolet Silverado driver stole a tow truck and crashed his own car along with several neighboring cars

Last Friday in Brooklyn, New York, there was a devastating and at the same time funny incident with a Chevrolet Silverado. The owner, trying to save the car from being towed, did a lot of damage.

The tow truck driver tried to pull the Chevrolet away from the door, which he had blocked. After a quarrel with a city worker, the owner of the pickup truck jumped into the tow truck and began his own fury road, no less epic than the movie Mad Max.

The video of the scene begins just as the tow truck driver and the owner of the Chevrolet start a verbal argument. At this point, the Silverado is halfway off the ground, but the tow truck driver did not secure it to the platform. He stopped doing so as the Chevrolet owner started threatening and pushing him. After the scuffle, the latter jumped into the tow truck and started wreaking havoc and destruction.

In his fit of anger, he seemed to forget that the driver’s door of his Silverado was still open. During the journey, the door constantly collides with cars parked nearby, destroying them and the pickup truck itself «Mad Max». What’s more, when the tow truck turns, the pickup falls off, and the traffic continues.

Man getting his pickup truck towed assaults tow truck driver, steals tow truck, then violently drags his own vehicle away slamming it into carspic.twitter.com/WPWbqtpWAL — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 7, 2024

Blinded by anger, the driver did not stop, but continued to drive the tow truck until it eventually crashed into a city bus. News 12 reports that police are still investigating the situation. As of Monday, the police were still investigating the circumstances and did not comment. However, there is too much evidence in this case.

Source: Carscoops