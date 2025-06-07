Game of Thrones War for Westeros RTS trailer introduces familiar faces

Jon Snow and probably, other characters of the series «Game of Thrones» will appear in the real-time strategy game Game of Thrones: War for Westeros. «Familiar faces» should be taken literally.

At Summer Game Fest 2025, the cinematic trailer showed one of the most epic battles of «Game of Thrones» and its different outcome than in the series or in the book. Narrated by the voice of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), we see the Night King mobilizing his troops Jon Snow with the face of Kit Harington.

In the game, you can command House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or the Night King faction. You can create alliances, deceive enemies (or friends), and fight with the help of familiar characters.

«This time you’re not watching Game of Thrones» – you’re playing it. War for Westeros puts you at the center of power, whether you lead a Stark, Targaryen, or Lannister, or even command the Night King and his army of the dead, you wield true power and rewrite the fate of kingdoms,» said Game Director Ryan McMahon on stage.

Just in case, this is not the game that was presented at The Game Awards last year. ARPG Game of Thrones: Kingsroad has already appeared in the Steam and received mixed reviews after its demonstration at Steam Next Fest in February. The strategy game Game of Thrones: War for Westeros will be released on PC via Steam in 2026.

Sources: IGN, GamesRadar