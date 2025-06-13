Garmin Venu X1 — Apple Watch form factor, largest display and smallest body for $800 presented

The first glance at the Garmin Venu X1 reveals a competitor in it Apple Watch Ultra 2. Many of the company’s models offer similar features, but not in this form factor.

Venu X1 is close in functionality to Garmin Fenix ​​8 or Forerunner 970 models, with less battery life and other differences. Garmin promises up to 2 days of battery life with the display always on or up to 8 days with the display off, compared to 7 days of the 47mm AMOLED Fenix 8. The new watch lacks ECG support and multi-band GPS. But the display has full-color mapping, which is usually not available in the Garmin Venu line.

Venu X1 rectangular 2″ display protected by a sapphire lens scratch-resistant case and a titanium back cover. The watch has a built-in speaker and microphone for calls or voice commands. The manufacturer has introduced support for voice commands without a connection to a smartphone. The Venu X1 also has a set of health and fitness tracking features with over 100 activity profiles, as well as a pulse oximeter for measuring blood oxygen saturation.

Size 41 x 46 x 7.9 mm, for wrists with a girth of 140-230 mm Weight 34 g (40 g with ComfortFit strap) Display 2 inches (51.2 mm); 1304 mm² Resolution 448 x 486 pixels Water resistance 5 ATM Connection Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi

Garmin Venu X1 will be available in black and dark green colors starting June 18. The price of the watch is $799.99, and it is available in Ukraine for UAH 36,000.

Source: Garmin, The Verge