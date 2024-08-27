Garmin has introduced new watches: Enduro 3 and flagship Fenix 8 with 48 hours of battery life and AMOLED versions

The $1000+ Fenix 8 has a built-in speaker and microphone, as well as new workout features; while the $900 Enduro 3 boasts an LED flashlight and solar charging that extends battery life to 320 hours in GPS mode.

Fenix 8 is smarter» and thanks to the built-in speakers and microphone, you can take phone calls» from your wrist» or respond to voice commands (this is not new to the Garmin ecosystem — the Venu 2 Plus was the first to have voice capabilities), or communicate via the new Garmin Messenger app.

The variants of the Fenix 8 include for the first time an AMOLED display, and a standard MIP Solar display with a new, twice as powerful solar panel: the former is available in 43mm, 47mm and 51mm sizes, and the latter — 47mm and 51mm with an estimated charge life of 29 and 48 days respectively (significantly longer than the standard Fenix 8 models, which get between 10 and 29 days).

The Fenix 8 also features the «sealed» metal buttons, LED light, and ECG features introduced last year on the Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro. At the same time, the new Garmin watches will have advanced fitness features for strength training adapted to a particular sport, as well as diving options and a new map interface.

Some of the updates are duplicated for the Enduro 3 — including a built-in flashlight, advanced strength training plans, Garmin Messenger, ECG, and solar (the latter will provide 90 days of battery life and up to 320 hours of GPS).

The watches are available for pre-order starting today: the Fenix 8 starts at $999.99, and the Enduro 3 will sell for $899.99.

Source: AndroidCentral, The Verge