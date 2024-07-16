Generators without duty and VAT: The Rada voted in favor of tax benefits for power equipment

For a long time now, Russian invaders have been shelling Ukraine’s energy system facilities. Due to the lack of generation, Ukrainians and businesses are facing power outages. In an effort to cope with the situation, many people are buying generators and various solutions for energy generation and storage. Due to high demand, their prices have risen significantly. But they may soon go down.

MPs have finally supported amendments to the legislation that exempt a large list of energy equipment from customs duties and VAT when imported into Ukraine. We are talking about the following equipment to improve the situation in the energy sector:

power generating equipment;

equipment for wind and solar generation;

batteries (except for low-power batteries).

The Verkhovna Rada also approved the abolition of customs duties and VAT on imported equipment that will be useful to Ukraine’s defenders against the Russian invasion:

equipment for mine action;

equipment for the manufacture of countermeasures against technical intelligence.

These tax benefits are contained in draft laws No. 11258 and No. 11259, which were supported by 305 and 313 MPs, respectively