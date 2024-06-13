George Martin says «Game of Thrones» will still get a canceled prequel «10,000 ships»

George Martin says the pilot episode of «10,000 Ships», the previously canceled prequel to «Game of Thrones», is back in the works. In his own blog Martin congratulated writer Ebony Booth on winning the Pulitzer Prize and confirmed a pilot based on her script.

«She’s an extremely talented young playwright and a pleasure to work with; when she wasn’t writing and producing her plays on Broadway, she was busy with me and HBO working on a new pilot for «Ten Thousand Ships», a Game of Thrones» spinoff about Nymeria and the Royals. We’re all very excited about it… although we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and these giant turtles,» Martin writes.

«10,000 Ships» — is a spin-off that takes place millennia before the events of «Game of Thrones». It tells the story of Princess Nymeria, the founder of House Martell and the Kingdom of Dorne. The series was being worked on back in 2021 before HBO completely scrapped the project. In a recent interview Inverse Brian Helgeland, the author of «10,000 Ships», compared the series to the Sinbad films, «The Odyssey», and the biblical story of Moses.

«It turned out great, but I think they thought the period of my show was too far from the basics of the original. That’s why it hasn’t been picked up yet, but nothing ever dies», — Helgeland said about the pilot’s cancellation.

Source: IGN