Google Beam introduces futuristic 3D video calls — with voice translation

A few years ago, Google introduced Project Starline, an experiment to rethink video calling. It has evolved into «a new 3D communications platform» Google Beam.

Beam technology realistically simulates the three-dimensional appearance of interlocutors for each other. It uses six cameras to capture a person from different angles, and with the help of Google’s artificial intelligence, creates a 3D image of them in real time.

From the Google I/O stage, Sundar Pichai said that Google Beam tracks head movements almost perfectly, «to a millimeter» Precision and naturalness creates a much deeper immersion in a conversation in which interlocutors can read non-verbal cues.

«The goal was to create the feeling of being in the same room with someone, even if you are far apart. We continue to improve technically, and today we are ready to announce the next chapter of our activities,» Pichai said.

Google has joined forces with HP to release the first Google Beam devices this year. Pichai says HP will share more details about the upcoming devices in the coming weeks.

In its blog post, Google notes that the technology will also use naturalistic voice translation, already implemented in Google Meet. Thus, Beam removes not only the spatial but also the language barrier in communication. The company is also working with partners to implement Beam in the corporate environment.

Sources: Google, Google I/O