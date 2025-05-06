Google goes Hollywood — the company has created a film and TV division 100 Zeros

Google signs a multi-year partnership agreement with Range Media Partners and launches 100 Zeros, a film and TV production division.

Publications Business Insider reports that the new initiative should identify projects that Google can fund or create. Earlier, the search giant invested a certain amount in the 2024 horror movie «Cuckoo», where 100 Zeros specified among producers. Google intends to use this opportunity to promote its services to a new audience.

«Through our ongoing partnership with Range, we are committed to working with the Hollywood creative community in a thoughtful and productive way, in keeping with our ongoing commitment to responsibly supporting creative expression and exploring the possibilities of technology through storytelling,» a Google spokesperson told the publication.

In April, Google and Range Media announced a new AI On Screen program to fund short films and films that explore the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence. At the time, Google said that some of these films could become feature films. In a post on X, Google clarifies the format of 100 Zeros:

This is not a new studio, it’s an initiative driven by our Platforms & Devices team which includes Android. We’re working with Range to assist the creative community in integrating cutting-edge technologies and platforms, like XR and AI, into their filmmaking. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) May 5, 2025

The name 100 Zeros alludes to the name of Google. This is a modified version of the name of the number google — 1 with 100 zeros. Probably, Google inspiring example of Apple TV+, known, in particular, for fantastic series, but judging by the available information, it is not only or not so much about making films, but about implementation of related technologies.