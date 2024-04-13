Trailer for the first movie created by artificial intelligence — premiere to take place in summer

Actors, artists, and writers are justly concerned that generative artificial intelligence will take away their jobs. So far, major entertainment companies have not released a single movie created entirely or mostly by AI, but that may soon change. Today, TCL, a company known for its TVs, released a trailer for an original feature for its customers: an AI-generated romantic comedy called «Next Stop Paris».

The movie is set to be released this summer and will be streamed on the company’s free TCLtv+ app on TCL TVs running Google TV. Right now, TCLtv+ offers a number of TV apps as well as some free movies. «Next Stop Paris» will be the first original content.

The trailer tells the story of two attractive young Americans who meet on a train to Paris and fall in love. Her name is Claire, his name is never mentioned, except that he is referred to as a «dark, mysterious man who never shows his vulnerability».

The two are enjoying the city that is supposed to be Paris: visiting an amusement park, traveling by boat, walking in the park, and dancing. A conflict arises, and the guy runs away from Claire on a motorcycle, but then comes back again to say that he will never give up on her.

There is a possible flashback scene in which Claire is shown wearing a diamond ring and getting married. Is she a runaway bride, a widow, or a divorcee starting over in Paris? There is also advice from an older woman who tells Claire: «On life’s journey, the heart sometimes moves too fast, sometimes too slow, but if you time it right, that’s when love comes».

Despite the fact that movie studios are criticized for using artificial intelligence, TCL decided to draw attention to this technology and highlight its use. The trailer emphasizes that this is «An AI-powered love story», and TCL’s Chief Content Officer Chris Regina touted the use of AI as an exceptional moment. Previously, Regina held senior positions at NBC and Netflix.

Source: Tom`s Hardware