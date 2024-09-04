Google has released Android 15 – we still have to wait until it comes to Pixel

This year, Google released its Pixel 9 line of smartphones without a simultaneous Android update. It was almost the first time that new Pixel smartphones debuted with a previous version of the OS. Only now has the Android 15 code officially entered the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) database.

Google has announced that the update to Android 15 will be available for supported Pixel devices in the coming weeks. This applies to Pixel 6 and later models. Devices from other Android device manufacturers will receive the software update in the coming months.

Android 15 is a minor update to the OS in the overall Android update scheme. New features include a revamped volume bar, partial screen sharing with broadcasting, and the ability to use your Android device as a webcam for your PC.

At the same time, Google announced that it would introduce AI into other areas of its ecosystem. Including the accessibility sector. TalkBack, an Android screen reader application designed for visually impaired people, can now create «detailed audio descriptions» with Gemini.

Circle to Search is also getting an update. This feature can now detect the music you are listening to and help you identify the song. To activate, you need to hold down the Home button or the navigation bar and then tap the music button to let it know that this is the sound you’re looking for. Gemini will tell you the name of the song and the artist, and suggest a YouTube video to learn more.

It’s also now possible to listen to pages in Chrome. Android will allow you to choose your preferred listening speed, voice type, and language.

Users of Wear OS watches will be able to use offline maps. When traveling in an unknown part of the city, you can download a Google Map of the area for reference on your smartwatch. After downloading the map, you can pan around it, even if you accidentally leave your phone.

The scope of Google Earthquake Alerts has been expanded. The system is now available in all states, including the six territories covered by the USGS.

Source: gizmodo