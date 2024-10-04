News Software 10-04-2024 at 11:23 comment views icon

Google Lens launches video and voice search — only in English for now

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Google Lens launches video and voice search — only in English for now

Google Lens now offers not only image search, but also video and voice search — just open the camera in the search box and dictate what you’re seeing at the time.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

As of yesterday, the option is available in Search Labs on Android and iOS — but only in English.

Google first demonstrated video search at the I/O event in May: in an example, a video showed an aquarium and asked to explain why fish swim in groups, while Google Lens, using Gemini AI, quickly provided the answer.

Google Lens запускає пошук по відео та голосу — поки лише англійською мовою

Google’s Vice President of Engineering Rajan Patel in a comment The Verge explained that Google Lens considers video as a series of frames and uses similar computer vision methods as in the case of images (however, it additionally involves Gemini artificial intelligence, which analyzes the sequence of frames and available answers on the Internet).

Currently, individual sounds in the video are not identified (for example, Lens will not help you identify a bird by its singing), but Google says it has already experimented with the feature.

Meanwhile, voice queries in Google Lens have also been updated for image search — and now you can do it simultaneously with shooting, not after processing as before. The option has already been released to the public, but it is currently available only in English.

Google Lens запускає пошук по відео та голосу — поки лише англійською мовою

Що думаєте про цю статтю?
Голосів:
Файно є
Файно є
Йой, най буде!
Йой, най буде!
Трясця!
Трясця!
Ну такої...
Ну такої...
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send