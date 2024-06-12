Google opens registration for Kaggle machine learning competition

Google is inviting people interested in machine learning to a two-week Kaggle competition where they can practice their skills on real or near-real tasks.

The competition starts on June 17 and will last for two weeks. The language of Kaggle tasks is English. You can register hereat the link.

Kaggle

— is a competition platform where data scientists from all over the world come together to showcase their skills and earn rewards. You can also find and publish datasets, explore and build models, collaborate with other data scientists and ML engineers, and simply learn.