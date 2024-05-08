Google Pixel 8a gets Tensor G3 chip, 120Hz display, 7 years of OS updates, and $499 price tag

Google has prepared to release a more affordable version of its smartphone lineup, the Pixel 8a. Despite some updates, the new product retains the price of its predecessor.

The Pixel 8a smartphone has a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and (for the first time for a Google mid-ranger) a 120Hz refresh rate. Other updates include the Google Tensor G3 processor, the same (with minor technical nuances) flagship chip available in the Pixel 8. The battery capacity has also increased – from 4385 mAh in Pixel 7a to 4492 mAh in Pixel 8a. The body of the smartphone has more rounded corners. Google promises to provide OS updates for 7 years, so the phone should remain relevant until 2031.

Other specifications are the same as Pixel 7a. The new device has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and supports 18W wired charging and 5W wireless charging. The camera is also unchanged. Users have access to a 64-megapixel main module, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and a front camera with a 13-megapixel sensor. The body provides protection against dust and water according to the IP67 standard.

Google Pixel 8a smartphone is already available for pre-order for $499, and actual sales will begin on May 14. The novelty is offered in black, white, green, and blue colors.

Source: arstechnica