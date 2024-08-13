Google Pixel 9: powerful Tensor G4 processor, improved cameras, and Gemini AI starting at $800

As part of the Made by Google 2024 presentation, the search giant unveiled its new Pixel 9 line of smartphones. In addition to including the foldable Pixel 9 Fold Pro in the series, the company offered a wider variety of traditional monoblock devices.

The base model Pixel 9 is equipped with a 6.3-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution (2424×1080 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The brightness of the display has increased by 35% and now amounts to 2700 nits. Google has abandoned the optical fingerprint scanner in the display in favor of a more reliable ultrasonic solution.

The device has a Tensor G4 processor with a Cortex-X4 main core, three high-performance A720 cores, and four energy-efficient A520 cores. The chipset also includes a more efficient Exynos 5400 modem, but the graphics core remained unchanged compared to last year’s solution – Mali-G715 (although with an increased frequency). A significant difference from last year’s Pixel 8 is the RAM subsystem – now it has 12 GB instead of 8 GB. This is necessary to run AI functions on the device. The storage is available in 128GB and 256GB versions.

The new Pixel 9 model features significantly improved cameras. The main camera on the back is dual. In addition to the 50-megapixel main module, a 48-megapixel (versus 12 megapixels last year) ultra-wide-angle module with macro support is also available. The 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera has finally received autofocus.

The battery capacity has increased slightly and now amounts to 4700 mAh. Google claims that this is enough for 24 hours of battery life, and up to 100 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode. Fast charging allows you to restore 55% of the battery charge in 30 minutes.

The price of Pixel 9 starts at $799 for the version with 128 GB of storage. Users can choose from Porcelain, Winter Green, Peony, and Obsidian body colors. Pre-orders start today, and actual shipments will begin on August 22.

Source: Engadget