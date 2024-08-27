Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: wireless charging works intermittently, even with Pixel Stand

The first owners of the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone have encountered a problem with wireless charging. It works unstably.

Posts on the Google and Reddit forums indicate that Pixel 9 Pro XL buyers in most cases face the following situation – wireless charging starts normally, but stops after a few seconds or minutes. Some report the problem with MagSafe chargers and the case. However, other users have problems even when using the «native» Google Pixel Stand charger and without a case on their smartphone.

9to5google journalists have also encountered this problem twice. In both cases, it manifested itself on the Pixel Stand, the device flashed orange and white lights quickly to indicate an error.

Google has not yet publicly acknowledged the issue. Although, on Reddit, a user claims that Google support said that «is a known bug that they are investigating with» engineers.

Those Pixel 9 Pro XL owners who have encountered the problem say that there is no overheating. This suggests that the failure may not be in the hardware or device alignment, but in the software. However, it’s too early to say for sure. The smaller versions of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro don’t seem to be affected, at least not to the same extent.

Source: 9to5google