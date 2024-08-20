Google Ukraine is headed by Tatiana Lukinyuk

Google has announced the appointment of Tetyana Lukinyuk as the new Director of Google Ukraine. As a reminder, Last year, Dmitry Sholomko left the companywho has been heading Google’s representative office in Ukraine for 17 years (in fact, from the very beginning of its work).

Ms. Lukinyuk has over 25 years of experience in international companies. She is expected to bring her wealth of knowledge and leadership skills to her new position as Country Director of Google Ukraine. Prior to joining Google, Tatyana held the position of B2C Director at «Kyivstar», where she managed sales, marketing and customer service operations.

Prior to that, Tatiana worked in the FMCG sector, holding senior sales and marketing positions in such international corporations as Coca-Cola, Mars, and then led Red Bull’s business in Ukraine as General Manager. In addition to her corporate achievements, Tatyana is also an associate professor at the Kyiv School of Economics and co-author of a popular book on career building.