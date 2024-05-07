Google will teach you how to create chatbots with Gemini for free. You only need to know Python

Google has launched registration for the free Startup School program: Gen AI program. The program is free of charge and aims to create applications, agents, and chatbots using Gemini artificial intelligence.

The program was developed by Google Cloud and Google for Startups experts. It is one of the initiatives in Google’s comprehensive series of global hands-on trainings designed to meet the needs of startups and teams looking to revolutionize their business with Google’s AI tools.

Program features

4 weeks of practical training under the guidance of Google experts.

Ability to create a chatbot from scratch with the support of Google experts.

Free access to Cloud Skills Boost for laboratory work.

Access to Google AI experts to ask questions.

For whom

For practitioners (developers and data scientists).

For startup executives (CPO, CTO, CEO) who want to learn how to use generative and conversational AI to drive business growth. Requirements Among the main requirements — it is desirable that participants know Python (it will be needed for classes starting from week 2). No previous experience with Google Cloud Platform is required, as the program covers levels from beginner to advanced. Classes are conducted in English.

When and where?

The program will continue 4 weeks: from May 21 to June 13, 2024 .

. All classes will be broadcast online live.

live. You can choose a convenient time for yourself : 11:00 or 20:00 Kyiv time.

: 11:00 or 20:00 Kyiv time. There will be two classes every weekfor an hour and a half.

More information and registration for everyone is available atlink.