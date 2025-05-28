Grok is coming to Telegram — Elon Musk’s AI chatbot from xAI becomes the official assistant of the messenger

In your channel Telegram Pavel Durov has announced a one-year partnership with xAI. Grok chatbot will be tightly integrated into the messenger.

«This summer, Telegram users will have access to the best AI technology on the market. Elon Musk and I have agreed on a one-year partnership to bring xAI’s Grok chatbot to more than a billion of our users and integrate it into all Telegram apps. It also strengthens Telegram’s financial position: we will receive $300 million in equity from xAI, as well as 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions sold through Telegram»,” Durov writes.

Grok will be deeply embedded in Telegram, and will be installed in all users’ accounts by default. Thanks to the integration, AI will be able to:

Summarize the contents of large messages and text files

Change the style of the message and add details to it

Answer questions directly from Telegram search

Perform fact-checking of channel messages, as it happens in X

Moderate group chats

Create stickers and avatars

The announced functionality is indeed very broad. According to user feedback, Grok is generally good at fact-checking and information retrieval. However, recently, the bot’s answers have been interesting things happened. xAI says that strange behavior was caused by unauthorized interference. It should also be remembered that all AI language models, without exception, are sometimes prone to «hallucinations».