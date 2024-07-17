GTA 6: three mysterious islands will expand the game world — what do we know?

Rockstar Games is preparing a large-scale update for its popular Grand Theft Auto series. According to various sources, the sixth installment of the game will offer players not only the main location in the fictional state of Leonidas but also three additional islands.

Famous insider Tyler McVicker hinted on Cuba’s appearance in the game. Another source reports about an island inspired by the Bahamas and another unknown location. These additional territories will significantly expand the game world compared to the previous installment of the series.

The developers are striving to make most of the buildings in the game interactive, which compensates for the slightly smaller map size than gamers expected. This innovation should significantly increase the level of immersion of players in the virtual world.

GTA 6 release scheduled for the fall of 2025. Despite the long waiting period, interest in the game remains extremely high. The first trailer has already been viewed by more than 200 million times, which indicates a huge demand for the continuation of the legendary series.

Rockstar Games does not disclose all the details about the upcoming game, keeping the intrigue alive. However, the company promises that GTA 6 will be their most ambitious project that will set new standards in the video game industry.

Source: Tech4gamers