The GTA 6 trailer was the second most viewed among games. Who is in the lead?

The trailer of the long-awaited GTA 6 game from Rockstar Games has reached a new record of — 200 million views on YouTube. This happened just 7 months after its publication in December last year.

This figure is impressive, especially when compared to the trailer of the previous installment in the series. GTA 5 has garnered 111 million views all time, which is almost half the current result of the sixth installment.

However, GTA 6 is still ranked second among game trailers The mobile game Subway Surfers holds the lead with 361 million views. But it’s worth noting that this trailer was released 11 years ago.

Among console and PC games, GTA 6 is unrivaled. If the trend continues, the trailer could reach 300 million views.

It is important to understand that 200 million — is only official data from Rockstar’s channel. In fact, the number of views is much higher, as the trailer has been re-uploaded dozens of times to different channels. Moreover, many fans watched the video several times.

The GTA 6 trailer set several records right after its release. It became the most popular nonmusical video in the first 24 hours, with over 100 million views.

According to the latest data, new screenshots from the game may appear as early as August. This hints that the second trailer may be released in the near future.

Source: Tech4gamers