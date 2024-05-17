GTA 6 will be released in the fall of 2025 — Take-Two confirmed that there will be no postponement

Take-Two Interactive has brought the release date of GTA 6 closer — the game will be released in the fall of 2025, despite rumors of a possible postponement to 2026. Take-Two announced the updated GTA 6 release window in its latest earnings report.

«We are very confident that we will release [Grand Theft Auto VI] in the fall of 2025,» Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN in an interview when asked if GTA 6 might be delayed.

Rockstar Games officially revealed Grand Theft Auto 6 in December last year, and the first official trailer became the most viewed game trailer on YouTube within 24 hours. GTA 6 takes place in Leonidas, a fictionalized version of Florida, with players controlling Lucia and an unnamed man, who some fans believe is named Jason.

Questions about the release date of GTA 6 have been raised since the first presentation. Internal disputes over policy returning Rockstar employees to the office led to doubts about the game’s release date. However, at this time, it seems that Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar intend to make the release before the scheduled release date.

It is known that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, the PC version will not be available immediately after the release.

Source: IGN