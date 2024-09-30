Guerrilla Games changes course: first Horizon Online, then Horizon Forbidden West sequel, — Jason Schreier

Guerrilla Games is planning to release a multiplayer game in the Horizon universe before the third installment of the main series. This was announced by the famous Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreyer during the podcast Spawn Wave.

According to Schreier, the next big Guerrilla project will be a multiplayer game, and information about its development appeared back in 2022. Most of the team is currently working on it. At the same time, the sequel to Horizon Forbidden West will appear «soon».

Guerrilla is already confirmed, which is working on a new single-player game in the Horizon series. However, there hasn’t been an official announcement yet, and judging by Schreier’s information, it shouldn’t be expected in the near future.

Despite the absence of a new main part, the Horizon franchise continues to develop. Next month, it will release remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn, and a few weeks after it will appear LEGO Horizon Adventures.