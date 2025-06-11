«Has the game been tested at all?»: MindsEye from the author of GTA has only 42% positive feedback due to bugs and lags

The release of MindsEye, a game from the author of GTA, is far from a triumph — only 42% of positive reviews on Steam. Players call the optimization not just bad, but catastrophic.

The open-world action game on Unreal Engine 5 by Leslie Benzis, the former head of Rockstar North (who developed GTA 3 and 5), was a smash hit. Before the release Many expected a catastrophe — after two key studio employees left the team a week before the launch. Preliminary screenings have elicited mixed reactions, although The executives believed that Rockstar was behind the negative.

When MindsEye was finally released, it became apparent that the negative reviews were justified. Players complain about optimization issues, bugs, unstable frame rates, and a «schizophrenic» story. Even powerful computers with RTX 4080 do not provide stable performance without DLSS.

For example, on a system with RTX 5090, Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 32 GB DDR5, the game shows 45 FPS on 4K Epic without DLSS, but sometimes drops to 37. With DLSS, Performance is — 65 FPS, although there are still drops to 53. Even with Frame Generation, in some scenes the FPS can drop to 30. And flickering, blurring, lighting glitches, animation failures, and rendering issues make the game almost unplayable.

Players also mention the driving physics — the car starts jerking right from the beginning when the character is first allowed to drive. Although MindsEye offers side missions, races, and activities, many people simply don’t get to them, either because of the friezes or because they lose interest.

«Forget optimization. Forget stability. I pushed through, ignored a blatant error during a story sequence, and gave it another shot. But honestly? I refuse to believe this game went through actual playtesting. It’s not possible», — they write in the reviews.

In addition to PC players, owners of the Xbox version were dissatisfied. It was launched without the promised «final patch» due to a certification delay, and only later received an update with fixes.

«I’m really disappointed. Now we know why you never handed out review copies. First game, and your reputation’s already destroyed. I don’t know why you’d risk that and release the game in this state», — the user adds.

As a reminder, MindsEye — is an action-adventure thriller where the player controls Jacob Diaz, a former soldier with a neuroimplant in the head and memory loss. The game combines a cyberpunk and 90s action movie storyline. MindsEye was released on June 10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. У Steam It costs ₴1,125.

Source: DSOGaming