Helldivers 2 surpasses GTA V on Steam, reached over 400K CCU and now in the top 25 of all time

The acclaimed game Helldivers 2 continues to set records — last weekend, Sony’s cooperative shooter has once again updated its peak online on Steam, reaching almost 410 thousand players.

Thanks to the new breakthrough, Helldivers 2 overtook several other notable titles on Steam, such as Grand Theft Auto V (365 thousand), Hitman 2 (361 thousand), Starfield (330 thousand), and Destiny 2 (316 thousand), and moved up to the 24th place in the overall top games by maximum online play in Steam history. The first place among the games of 2024 (and the second overall) is still held by «survivalist» Palworld.

Top 25 games with the highest online play in the history of Steam

Such a great popularity of the game, which became an unexpected hit for Sony itself, led to problems with availability — the game’s servers are trivial do not withstand the load and cannot accept everyone yet, so many players are still experiencing connection problems. Currently, the developers from Arrowhead are actively working on increasing the number of servers.

Helldivers 2, a game about space stormtroopers (elite Helltroopers) and alien cockroaches (Terminus beetles) and bloodthirsty Automatons, is undoubtedly one of the most notable releases of 2024, which has just begun. The cooperative sci-fi shooter was released on February 8 simultaneously on PC and PS5. It is published by PlayStation Studios and is the company’s first simultaneous release for PC and PS5. You can read more about the game, which is imbued with the satirical and nostalgic atmosphere of Paul Verhoeven’s «Star Wars» movie, here in our review. Have you played Helldivers 2 yet? Share your impressions and thoughts on the game in the comments section.