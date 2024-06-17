Hello, computer! Apple will allow you to rename Siri via Vocal Shortcuts in iOS 18

Apple has added the Vocal Shortcuts accessibility feature to iOS 18, and users who have tested the beta version have found that it can be used to assign a new wake-up word to Siri.

With Vocal Shortcuts (special voice commands to trigger actions), you can choose an alternative to the standard «Hey Siri». To do this, you need to go to the «Settings» — «Special features» — «Voice shortcuts», select «Siri» (not Siri Request) and enter a new name, for example, «Computer».

Then, following this word, you can activate Siri by voice. However, as noted by Macrumors, the function is limited to iPhone and does not synchronize with other devices, where the assistant will remain with its standard name.

Reddit writes that after setting up, you need to pause and wait for the changes to activate before the new Siri responds to you.

Vocal Shortcuts can also be used to launch any action, or set up triggers for apps, system functions such as taking a screenshot, changing the volume, etc.