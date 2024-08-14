Heroes of Might and Magic III will speak Ukrainian: the desktop version of the game will be released in 2025

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Archon Studios has announced the creation of a Ukrainian localization for the tabletop adaptation of Heroes of Might and Magic III.

The company plans to release the localization in 2025, demonstrating support for Ukrainian players. The developers decided to opt out from preparing the previously planned Russian-language version of the game. Archon Studios does not sell its products to distributors or customers in Russia and Belarus, avoiding cooperation with Russian shell companies outside these regions.

Trailer

The board game adaptation of Heroes of Might and Magic III recreates the main elements of the original video game. Players will build cities, assemble armies, and search for treasures. The game is designed for 1–4 participants and includes cooperative and solo scenarios.

Ukrainian artist Yana Vengerova from Lviv created the card design for the game. Her work can be seen on official website artist.

Source: Archon, Nachasi

