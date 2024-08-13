HMD Hyper revives Nokia Lumia design and gets Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip – insider

HMD is expected to release a new mid-range smartphone, the HMD Hyper, soon. Insider @smashx_60 has already shared the characteristics of this model on Twitter.

HMD Hyper in terms of design resembles the recent HMD Skylineis inspired by the Nokia Lumia design. The device has a flat display with large bezels and curved sides. The display will use an OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor combined with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal flash memory. It also reportedly comes with a MicroSD card slot for memory expansion.

The device will be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization paired with 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel modules. The main camera will record video up to 4K at 30 frames per second. The smartphone will also have a 50-megapixel selfie camera capable of recording FHD video at 60 frames per second. A 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging is also reported.

Given these specs, it looks like the HMD Hyper will be a somewhat limited version of the HMD Skyline.

At the moment, the price and timing of the official announcement of the HMD Hyper smartphone remain unknown.

Source: gizmochina