Honor Magic V3, a house of cards, and the Guinness Book of World Records – What they have in common on the eve of the €1999 smartphone presentation

About a month ago, Honor introduced a new folding smartphone, Magic V3, in China. Now the company is preparing to launch this device on global markets and is trying to attract the attention of the international community by entering the Guinness Book of Records in collaboration with Brian Berg, a master of building card houses.

During the 8-hour event, Brian Berg built the world’s tallest house of cards without using glue. This house reached an impressive height of 54 floors. This achievement was recorded by Thomas Bradford, a Guinness World Record judge. He made sure that everything was done correctly.

On the «roof of a» 54-story house of cards, Brian Berg installed the Honor Magic V3 smartphone, which became the last element of the construction. The cardboard structure withstood the load.

This stunt was aimed at demonstrating the incredibly light weight of Honor Magic V3. This feature sets it apart from competing foldable smartphones. The device has a thickness of 9.2 mm and weighs 226 g, which is comparable to traditional smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (8.6 mm, 232 g), iPhone 15 Pro Max (8.3 mm, 221 g). At the same time, competitors’ foldable smartphones are somewhat larger and heavier: Galaxy Z Fold6 (12.1 mm, 239 g), Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5 mm, 257 g).

At the same time, Honor Magic V3 offers typical flagship smartphone characteristics, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 5150 mAh battery. The camera unit contains three modules, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Thus, compactness and lighter weight are achieved without compromising on the main components.

The global presentation of Honor Magic V3 is expected to take place at IFA 2024, which will be held in Berlin from September 6 to 10. The leaks name a price of €1999 for the EU and £1699 for the UK.

Source: gizchina