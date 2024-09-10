HONOR Magic V3: the world’s thinnest folding smartphone with a price of €2000

HONOR has introduced the global version of its new folding smartphone HONOR Magic V3. This model is positioned as the thinnest and one of the lightest in its class. To draw attention to this fact, HONOR collaborated with the master of house building Brian Berg, who entered the Guinness Book of World Records with the highest 54-storey card house with Magic V3 on the roof.

The HONOR Magic V3 foldable smartphone is equipped with a 6.43-inch external display (2376×1060 pixels) and a 7.92-inch internal display (2344×2156 pixels), which turns the smartphone into a tablet when unfolded. Both screens are based on OLED panels and support a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is complemented by 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a 5150 mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

The Magic V3 has a triple camera with a 50-megapixel main module, an ultra-wide-angle 40-megapixel module, and a 50-megapixel telephoto module. The device supports up to 100x digital zoom, 8K photo shooting and 4K video recording. The dimensions of the phone are 74.0-145.3 mm wide, 156.6 mm long, and 4.35-9.2 mm thick, and it weighs 226-230 g. For comparison, foldable smartphones from competitors are slightly larger and heavier: Galaxy Fold6 (12.1 mm, 239 g), Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5 mm, 257 g). The device will be available in reddish-brown, green, and black colors.

The price of HONOR Magic V3 for the European market is €1999.

Source: guru3d