How a $20 NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 video card became a $1000 fashion handbag

If you have an old NVIDIA video card, don’t rush to throw it away. You can turn it into a fashion accessory and sell it for 50 times more. The GPU Purse is just such a handbag for computer fans.

The ultra-budget 2014 GeForce GT 730 graphics card was based on the GK208 chip and had 2 GB of memory. For such an unproductive baby, it takes up quite a bit of space — 1.5 slots. Modern PC graphics card owners will appreciate the fact that it did not require additional power connectors.

GPU Purse — a translucent handbag with a built-in video card in epoxy glue. Yes, you won’t be able to play with it. The Gigabyte fan sticks out separately on the other side of the purse from the side, allowing the purse to function as intended. The seller confirms that you can put your phone in it. Buyers can choose a long or short shoulder chain, but they can’t choose a video card — only the GT 730. It seems that someone had a large inventory.

The image on the website shows a real expensive Tesla P100 GPU, which would look better, but this model is not for sale. However, there is an NVIDIA H100 bag for $65,536 (for some reason, without illustrations).

