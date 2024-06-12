News Devices 06-12-2024 at 16:25 comment views icon

HTC U24 Pro is a mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and a price starting at $585

HTC continues its attempts to catch on to the smartphone market, which it once lost due to its own mistakes. This time, the company has prepared a mid-range smartphone, HTC U24 Pro, although its price is close to the level of flagship devices.

The new HTC U24 Pro features a 6.8-inch OLED display with rounded sides, FHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The front panel also has a place for a notification LED. The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The configuration includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. If this is not enough, there is a microSD card slot.

The HTC U24 Pro smartphone has a triple camera on the back. It contains a 50-megapixel main module, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 50-megapixel telephoto module. The front camera in the display is based on a 50-megapixel sensor. The novelty has a 4600 mAh battery. It supports 60W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Users are offered a 3.5 mm jack for connecting wired headphones. The case provides protection against moisture and dust according to the IP67 standard.

The new HTC U24 Pro smartphone is already available for pre-order at a price starting at $585. Actual sales will start on June 30. The manufacturer has prepared Twilight White and Space Blue color versions.

Source: 9to5google


