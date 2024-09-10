HUAWEI Mate XT: the world’s first smartphone with a triple screen and a price starting at $2800

HUAWEI has officially unveiled the Mate XT Ultimate Design as the world’s first triple-screen smartphone in production.

HUAWEI Mate XT Ultimate Design has a 6.4-inch screen with FHD+ (2232×1008) resolution when folded. When one hinge is opened (so to speak, in half), the screen diagonal increases to 7.9 inches, and the resolution increases to 2K (2232×2048). Finally, when fully expanded, the smartphone turns into a 10.2-inch tablet with a 3K screen (2232×3184). This model uses an LTPO OLED panel with a high-frequency PWM dimming of 1440 Hz and a maximum sensor sampling rate of 240 Hz.

The screen is made of flexible materials that bend in different directions. The bending resistance has been increased by 25% compared to traditional folding displays. The inner fold resists compression and the outer fold resists tension. HUAWEI Mate XT Ultimate Design has a composite ultra-strong laminated structure using non-Newtonian fluid and the industry’s largest UTG glass, which provides reliable protection. When fully open, the device is only 3.6 mm thick.

No word yet on which processor is powering this dual-folding smartphone. It is expected to be a Kirin 9000 model. The novelty has 16 GB of RAM, and the built-in storage capacity can be 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB. The battery capacity is 5600 mAh. This model uses the world’s thinnest carbon-silicon battery with a thickness of only 1.9 mm. It supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The novelty weighs 298 g.

HUAWEI Mate XT Ultimate Design has a triple main camera. It has a main 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch sensor with OIS and a variable aperture lens from f/1.4 to f/4.0, an ultra-wide-angle 12-megapixel module, and a 12-megapixel periscopic telephoto module with 5.5x zoom and OIS. An internal 8-megapixel camera is also available.

The price of HUAWEI Mate XT Ultimate Design is $2808 for the base version with 16+256 GB of storage, and for the top configuration with storage, the capacity reaches $3370. Sales in China will start on September 20.

HUAWEI has also introduced a foldable touch keyboard that can be combined with the Mate XT to provide a desktop-like experience.