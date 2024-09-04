Hyundai Ioniq 5 2025: bigger battery, XRT off-road version and access to Tesla Supercharger

Hyundai has prepared an updated version of the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle for the 2025 model year. The update includes a larger battery and a new XRT package optimized for off-road travel. In addition, in the United States, Hyundai has integrated the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, offering Ioniq 5 owners convenient access to the extensive Tesla Supercharger network.

The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the base version now has a 63 kWh battery instead of the previous 58 kWh. At the same time, in the Long-range version, the battery capacity has increased from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh. All of this should increase the battery range, but the company does not provide updated figures. The data on engine power in the base version is also not specified. The twin-engine configuration produces a total power of 320 hp and 605 Nm of torque.

In 2025, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will have an XRT modification aimed at those drivers who like to go into the wild. In this case, it offers a 22.9 mm higher ground clearance, specially tuned suspension and 18-inch wheels with off-road tires, which improves the car’s capabilities on rough terrain. Unique bumpers with a «digital camouflage» pattern, increased entry and exit angles, and a pair of tow hooks capable of pulling trailers up to 2646 kg complete the picture. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is offered exclusively in all-wheel drive with two motors and a larger battery.

An important feature of the 2025 Ioniq 5 is the NACS charging port, which provides access to Tesla’s network of more than 17,000 Supercharger stations across the United States. Hyundai will also provide a CCS adapter with each vehicle, ensuring compatibility with existing charging infrastructure.

Other notable updates to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 include a revised exterior styling with new bumpers, spoiler and aerodynamically efficient wheels. The interior features a redesigned climate control scheme, USB-C ports, physical seat heating controls, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will go on sale later this year. The first batches will have the older CCS port. By the fourth quarter of 2024, all new Hyundai electric vehicles will be equipped with the NACS port. The price of the updated model has not yet been announced.

Source: arenaev