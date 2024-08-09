I’ve been dreaming about Marvel for 20 years: Channing Tatum played Gambit in «Deadpool and Wolverine» but still «prays to God» for a solo movie

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Channing Tatum appeared as Gambit in «Deadpool and Wolverine» and now hopes to get a solo movie from Marvel.

Gambit — is a fictional character from Marvel comics, a member of a subspecies of humans known as Mutants, who was a member of a thieves’ guild before joining the X-Men

Tatum himself first tried «take over» the role of Gambit back in 2005, but the character was cut from the script. In 2009, the actor was unable to play the mutant in «X-Men Origins: Wolverine» due to scheduling conflictsAfter all, Channing only got that opportunity now, thanks to «Deadpool and Wolverine», and he hopes that this cameo will help him eventually get his own movie.

«I really hope so and pray to God. I’ve been saying that for the last 10 years. It’s all in the hands of Bob Iger and Kevin Feige,» Tatum told Variety.

As a reminder, Disney owns the rights to the «X-Men» characters after buying 20th Century Fox in 2019.

On Instagram, Tatum thanked Ryan Reynolds for giving him the role:

«I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will probably be in his debt for the rest of my life».

In the two weeks since its debut, «Deadpool and Wolverine» has earned $900 million (more than the first and second films for the entire rental period) and is still being broadcast in theaters. Thanks to these funds, Disney became the first studio to earn more than $3 billion in 2024.

«Deadpool and Wolverine» became the only Marvel movie for 2024 and brought back not only the talkative mercenary Ryan Reynolds, but also the iconic character from the X-Men team played by Hugh Jackman (providing, in addition to Tatum, a bunch of interesting cameos) who confront the villainess Cassandra, the evil twin of Professor X.

