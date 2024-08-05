«Deadpool & Wolverine» earned over $820 million — and surpassed the box office of the first two films in just 1.5 weeks

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Currently, Deadpool & Wolverine is the second highest grossing film in 2024, behind only the hit animated movie «Inside out 2».

The film’s $824 million gross in less than two weeks also earned it the third highest grossing R-rated film ever, after «Joker» ($1.07 billion) and «Oppenheimer» ($975 million). At the same time, Deadpool & Wolverine demonstrated the best debut in this category.

So far, Deadpool & Wolverine have earned more than the first and second «Deadpool» films in their entire run — $783 million and $786 million, respectively. The production of the third movie cost $200 million, while another $100 million was spent on marketing.

Thanks to the superhero film’s strong opening weekend, Disney became the first studio to earn more than $3 billion in 2024 — also hit «Inside out 2» ($1.5 billion) and «The kingdom of the planet had» ($397 million). This year’s next releases of the studio — «Stranger: Romulus», «Vayana 2» and «Mufasa: The Lion King».

Deadpool & Wolverine became the only Marvel movie for 2024 and brought back not only Ryan Reynolds’ talkative mercenary, but also the iconic character from the X-Men team played by Hugh Jackman (providing a bunch of interesting cameos) who confront the villainess Cassandra, the evil twin of Professor X.

Source: Deadline

