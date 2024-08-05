Currently, Deadpool & Wolverine is the second highest grossing film in 2024, behind only the hit animated movie «Inside out 2».
The film’s $824 million gross in less than two weeks also earned it the third highest grossing R-rated film ever, after «Joker» ($1.07 billion) and «Oppenheimer» ($975 million). At the same time, Deadpool & Wolverine demonstrated the best debut in this category.
So far, Deadpool & Wolverine have earned more than the first and second «Deadpool» films in their entire run — $783 million and $786 million, respectively. The production of the third movie cost $200 million, while another $100 million was spent on marketing.
Thanks to the superhero film’s strong opening weekend, Disney became the first studio to earn more than $3 billion in 2024 — also hit «Inside out 2» ($1.5 billion) and «The kingdom of the planet had» ($397 million). This year’s next releases of the studio — «Stranger: Romulus», «Vayana 2» and «Mufasa: The Lion King».
Deadpool & Wolverine became the only Marvel movie for 2024 and brought back not only Ryan Reynolds’ talkative mercenary, but also the iconic character from the X-Men team played by Hugh Jackman (providing a bunch of interesting cameos) who confront the villainess Cassandra, the evil twin of Professor X.
Source: Deadline
LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: