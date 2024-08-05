JDI has developed the world’s first touch screen for simultaneous use by two users

The driver and passenger see different images depending on the direction of view and can operate the touchscreen simultaneously.

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) has introduced Dual Touch 2VD — an in-car display with unique features. This technology allows the driver and passenger to see different images on the same screen depending on the viewing angle. In addition, both users can simultaneously interact with the display, changing settings that are visible only from their position.

The positioning of Dual Touch 2VD between the driver and passenger increases safety in the event of an accident. This design reduces the risk of head injuries from the front panel and allows for optimal airbag deployment. Using a single display instead of multiple displays also reduces costs and reduces the number of potential points of failure.

JDI has developed a special chip to recognize touch from different users. The display uses IPS-NEO technology based on LTPS, which provides deep blacks, a rich palette and wide viewing angles.

Dual Touch 2VD specifications include 241 ppi resolution (171 ppi for each user), 700 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 85% NTSC color space coverage.

JDI is considering the possibility of applying 2VD technology in other areas. For example, at airports, one screen can show different information for passengers at two adjacent gates. The technology can also be used in road safety systems, displaying different signs for drivers depending on their lane.

The company is already in talks with several global automakers to introduce JDI Dual Touch 2VD technology into the interiors of next-generation cars. The first deliveries could begin as early as 2025.

However, to use 2VD effectively, automakers will have to improve the hardware of their cars. The new display will require more computing power, as it will actually work as two separate tablets. Without installing more powerful processors, manufacturers risk facing driver and passenger dissatisfaction due to possible delays in the system.

Source: Tomshardware, J-display