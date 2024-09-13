Jiyue 07: electric sedan with L4 autonomous driving and a range of up to 880 km

The Chinese brand Jiyue, a joint venture between Geely and Baidu, has announced a «smart car of the AI era» called Jiyue 07. This midsize electric sedan offers L4 autonomous driving support. The L4 level provides for autonomous driving that does not require human driver intervention in most situations, but the driver can take over at any time.

The Jiyue 07 has a closed front grille, a continuous light bar stretching across the bottom of the hood, and distinctive headlights. The futuristic design of the car continues with the door opener buttons located on the B and C pillars. The car has an aerodynamic drag coefficient of just 0.198.

With a length of 4953 mm, a width of 1989 mm, a height of 1,475 mm and a wheelbase of 3,013 mm, it provides plenty of legroom for both front and rear passengers, as well as ample space for cargo. The 581-liter boot can expand to 1,573 liters with the rear seats folded down.

The interior of the Jiyue 07 impresses with a huge 35.6-inch touchscreen that can function as a single unit or be divided into 3 separate segments. A steering wheel-style steering wheel adds a futuristic look to the car, and the navigation system features lane-level mapping for enhanced accuracy.

The Jiyue 07 is available in three versions, each of which meets different needs and preferences. The standard version offers a range of 660 km, while the Long Range version can travel up to 880 km on a single charge. For those who need to get their adrenaline pumping, the Performance version delivers 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds thanks to its two motors.

The single-motor versions utilize a 400 V architecture and a 200 kW rear-mounted motor, which delivers a maximum torque of 343 Nm. Meanwhile, the twin-motor Performance version has an 800 V architecture, a 300 kW rear motor and a 230 kW front motor, delivering a total torque of 653 Nm.

The most revolutionary feature of the Jiyue 07 is its high-end Apollo 2.0 intelligent driving system with L4 autonomous driving capabilities. It seems that Jiyue has taken a cue from Tesla, and officially, this feature is still in development and requires a subscription.

The Jiyue 07 is available in six bright colors with a starting price of 209900 yuan (approximately €26.6 thousand).