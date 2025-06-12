«John Wick 5»: the director still doesn’t know how to «drag Keanu Reeves’ character by the ears» in the new movie

Keanu Reeves’ return to «John Wick 5» turned out to be a mystery not only for the audience, but also for the screenwriters. Director Chad Stahelski faced script problems.

The news contains spoilers for «John Wick 4»

It is known that Keanu Reeves has agreed to participate in the project, although said the oppositeand Lionsgate is willing to allowed to extend the franchise. One question remains — how exactly to bring John Wick back after the ending of the fourth movie? Recall that at the end of «John Wick 4» the main character is seriously injured and dies (as it seemed). At the same time, we are shown his grave, where Winston (Ian McShane) and King Snow (Laurence Fishburne) say goodbye to him.

But the audience only sees Vic lose consciousness – the moment of death is left off-screen. As fans predicted, the studio found a loophole for his return at this point. Although his resurrection is still a puzzle, as John Wick suffered a lot of injuries that almost certainly looked fatal. And now Stahelski has admitted that screenwriter Mike Finch and he are working on a story to solve this major plot twist.

«I’m not going to lie to you, it’s a bit of a conundrum. Me and Mike Finch — the writer on 4 who’s also writing 5 — we’ve got a pretty good story that I think is cool. Once we have a 50-page book, and if we’re feeling it, we’ll sit with Keanu and shape this thing. Look, everybody seems to want it. It’s a matter of whether we crack it. We’re actively working on it. It’s just … is it going to be satisfying?» — the director shares.

Stahelski clarified that the team is not considering a prequel. Neither the creators nor Keanu Reeves are interested in such a plot development. The sequel should be a new story with the living Vic, which will not contradict the ending of Part 4. The story should be not related to the High Table.

«The studio would very much will it into existence, I’m sure, at some point. Look, they’ve been great and they’ve asked us to really try and we have a really good couple of ideas and we’re going to try», — Chad Stahelski added.

So, a realistic way to get the fifth installment is to create a new story for the main character. But the project may not move forward if Stahelski and his team don’t find a satisfactory script solution.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

At the same time, the «John Wick» franchise is growing. For example, the recently released action movie «Ballerina» with Ana de ArmasHowever, whose estimates were the lowest for the franchise universe. Development is underway an animated prequel movie and series «John Wick: Under the High Table». And also already released miniseries «Continental».

Source: IGN