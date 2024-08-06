«John Wick 4» will get a direct sequel series «Under the High Table» — with Keanu Reeves as producer

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The «Under the High Table» project, which will continue the events of «John Wick 4», will be directed by Robert Levine («Black Sails», «The Old Man»), who will also write the script.

According to Deadline, Keanu Reeves will continue to work on the project as a producer, as will Chad Stagelski, who directed all four films.

«John Wick left the world of the High Table in a precarious position, and a set of new characters will try to make a name for themselves, while some heroes of the franchise will remain loyal to the old order. The series will combine the new and the old, and bring Vick’s universe into a new era», — from the official synopsis

In addition to a potential TV series Lionsgate is planning two more spinoffs in the John Wick universe: «Ballerina» with Ana de Armas, due out in 2025, and a film that will focus on Donnie Yen’s character, Kane A fifth John Wick movie is also in the works, and «Under the High Table» allegedly won’t interfere with plans for a new feature-length installment, sources say.

Last year, Peacock released the series «Continental» — a prequel to the John Wick films, set in The movie is set in the 1970s and revolves around Winston Scott, a character played by Ian McShane.

