Series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» — first look at the kings of Middle Earth in the second season

Amazon Prime has shared new images of the dwarf and elf kings, as well as other characters from the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Viewers have seen them before, but now they are preparing for war.

Among the images is a sad shot of Nora (Markella Cavanaugh) in the desert of Rhun, far from the green hills she considers home. You can also see Arondir, Elrond, Isildur (Maxim Baldry), and the Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). There is also a confrontation between Sauron and Celebrimbor, as well as Galadriel and Adar (Sam Heiseldine), the leader of the orcs.

Sauron’s new form of Annatar, which he uses to bring himself closer to Celebrimbor, is a menacing figure. According to the showrunners, the first season was about heroes, while the second season is about the time of evil forces.

King Celebrimbor is shown alone in his forge, where the rings were created. As the showrunner of the series, Patrick McKay, says, «the fate of Celebrimbor is not yet written».

The new image of King Durin III and Prince Durin IV shows no obvious darkness. But one can imagine the ominous tone of the conversation between father and son — there is nothing joyful about it.

To see the continuation of the frozen scenes in the photo, you have to wait for the premiere of the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» on August 29. Then the audience will find out where Nuri is going in the terrible desert.

