«Jurassic World Rebirth» — first look at the sequel to the cult franchise with Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Universal has released the first images of the upcoming sci-fi film «Jurassic World Rebirth» — the seventh in the 31-year history of the franchise.

The film stars — Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey («Bridgertons») and Mahershala Ali. Before writing the script David Koepp is back, the author of the original «Jurassic Park» in 1993, is directed by Gareth Edwards («Rogue One: A Star Wars Story»), with Steven Spielberg himself joining as an executive producer. Previously rumoredregarding David Leitch’s direction («John Wick», «Deadpool 2» and «High Speed Train»), but they were not confirmed.

The movie will be set 5 years after the events of «Jurassic World: Dominion», when «the planet’s ecology has become “inhospitable” for dinosaurs»:

«The few that remain exist in an isolated equatorial environment with a climate similar to the one in which they once thrived. The three largest creatures in this tropical biosphere hold the key to a cure that could save humanity».

Johansson’s character is covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who will lead a team to take DNA from giant dinosaurs. Ali plays her partner, Duncan Kincaid, while Bailey appears as paleontologist Henry Loomis. Also appearing in the film are Rupert Friend (a representative of the drug conglomerate that finances the expedition), Philippa Welge and Besheer Silvin (the rest of Zora’s team).

«Eventually, the team meets a family who went on a boat expedition but were attacked by aquatic dinosaurs and find themselves stranded on an island where they come face to face with a sinister discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades».

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Ruben Delgado, the father of a shipwrecked family that includes Luna Blaze, David Iacono and Audrina Miranda.

The premiere of the movie «Jurassic World Rebirth» is tentatively scheduled for July 2, 2025.

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.