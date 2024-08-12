«Just Don’t Fail». Director «Alien: Romulus» showed instructions for the movie from Ridley Scott

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The father of the «Alien» Ridley Scott franchise did not ignore the upcoming film and sent director Fede Alvarez brief instructions.

Alvarez has now posted the text of the note on his Instagram account:

«Dear Fed! I wish you good luck, health and good hunting. Don’t screw it up! Best wishes, Ridley Scott».

«Stranger: Romulus» — this is the seventh main film in the franchise and the ninth including crossovers «Alien vs Predator» It is also the first film in the series to be released after «Alien: Covenant» 2017. It was directed by Scott himself, but after disappointing box office results, he handed over his responsibilities for the next film to Fede Alvarez and retained only a producing role.

«Fede — is a surge of energy. I had to step back and let him do it… Fede had a project in mind, and the scenario was quite clear».

Scott also says he tried to keep his distance when it came to Alvarez’s personal vision:

«It’s hard to work when someone is bombarding you with advice — the last thing you want at a certain moment is advice», Scott explained.

Set between the events of «Romulus» (1979) and «Aliens» (1986), «Romulus» tells the story of a group of young people who encounter an alien life form on an abandoned space station. The film stars Kaley Spaney, Isabela Merced, David Johnsson, Archie Renault, Spike Fearn and Eileen Wu.

Originally, «Alien: Romulus» was originally planned as an exclusive Hulu release, but eventually it will be released in theaters this month (Ukraine premiere — August 15).

