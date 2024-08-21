Kingdom Come: Deliverance II — 25 minutes of gameplay and new details about the game

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Warhorse has released a new video showing 25 minutes of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. In the video, the developers demonstrated the key elements of the game: a detailed game environment, various characters and an interactive dialog system. In addition, viewers have the opportunity to evaluate the process of exploring the open world, stealth and dynamic combat system.

The game is set in 1403 in the Holy Roman Empire. Players will once again take on the role of Henry of the Rock.

The video shows one of the quests where the player has to find two people in a village that is just waking up. The developers have retained the dialog system familiar from the first part with various options, such as «Convince». Interestingly, not all tasks will be pleasant — in one of the episodes, the hero has to look for a corpse in a pile of manure.

The combat system has changed: now it has four directions for strikes instead of five. In hand-to-hand combat, these are blows from the left, right, and two from the bottom. For weapon combat, there are strikes from the top, bottom, and sides. The direction of the blow affects the damage dealt, with blows to the head being much more dangerous. Enemy shields can be destroyed during combat, which adds tactical depth to the fights.

The developers paid attention to realism: after «bathing» in manure, the hero will have to wash, as a dirty appearance will repel other characters. The game world reacts dynamically to the player’s actions: killing an NPC can lead to a meeting with his upset wife, and too much bargaining can make a merchant angry.

The game offers a variety of random events that diversify travels in the medieval world. The improved character menu interface has become less overloaded and more pleasant for the user. The game world is full of places to explore, including ruins where you can find treasures and interesting artifacts.

For successful stealth, players will have to pay attention to their clothes, as rattling armor will prevent them from moving unnoticed. Interestingly, the system of saving progress remained unchanged — the game can be saved by drinking schnapps.