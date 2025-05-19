Kojima reveals the release date of Death Stranding — Norman Reedus wouldn’t mind returning

Hideo Kojima has set a release date for a movie based on Death Stranding, which may feature a familiar face — Norman Reedus.

The actor is known for his role as the protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in the original game. Currently, the movie based on the game is at an early stage of development. Therefore, it is still possible to «jump on the bandwagon» — Norman Reedus has expressed a desire to play himself.

«If it was an option, yeah, for sure. I don’t know what’s happening with it, right? It’s so pre-[production] right now, but yeah, yeah of course», — Reedus answered the question about participating in the project.

But there is no official caste, but Michael Sarnosky is already working on the film. The production is a collaboration between Kojima Productions and A24. If we imagine that Norman Reedus will actually play the main role, then no one would be able to say that Sam does not look like the game version.

Although it is not known who we will see in the movie — we know approximately when we will be able to watch it. Hideo Kojima says that it’s approximately 2027. At the same time, he admitted that he has been wanting to make a movie for a long time, but he did not become a screenwriter himself because he is focused on projects and your «game will»

« I grew up with cinema. Directing would be a kind of homage to it. Besides, I’m getting older, and I would prefer to do it while still young!» — says Kojima.

The first Death Stranding game became a hit and has already attracted more than 20 million players. The sequel — Death Stranding 2: On the Beach — will be released on June 26 on PS5. After it, Kojima plans to develop another game, the spy action movie Physint, which may become partly a movie project. We should also mention his other experimental project — OD for Xbox. We haven’t heard anything about it for a long time, although it was announced back in 2023.

Source: Game Spot / VGC