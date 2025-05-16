Hideo Kojima created a «game will» — USB flash drive with ideas for games for the studio’s future

Hideo Kojima — the author of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding — created a kind of «gaming will» for Kojima Productions.

He said that after a serious illness during the pandemic, he decided to create a USB flash drive for his own «doomsday». The creator gave his assistant a physical medium with all his ideas that the studio would be able to implement after his death.

«Perhaps they could continue to make things after I’m gone at Kojima Productions… This is a fear for me: what happens to Kojima Productions after I’m gone? I don’t want them to just manage our existing IP», — Kojima explained.

This August, the director will turn 62. But thoughts about what would happen to his studio appeared when he had an illness and eye surgery. During his recovery, he was unable to work and began to rethink how much time he had left to realize his ideas. For example, he recently said that he would like to create a game where the character forgets everything if you stop playing.

«Until then, I didn’t think I was old, you know? I just didn’t feel my age, and I assumed I would be able to create for as long as I live. But then I became sick, and I couldn’t create anything. And I saw lots of people around me passing away at that time. I was confronted with death. Of course, I recovered, but now I was thinking, ‘Wait, how many years do I have left to make game or a film?’ Perhaps I have 10 years?» — Kojima admits.

These reflections led him to abandon his ambition to direct the film himself for the time being. He thanked his friends and colleagues — Guillermo del Toro and Nicholas Winding Refn — for their support and inspiration to focus on games. That’s why A24 has chosen screenwriter for Death Stranding, that the creator of the original will not be.

But the sequel Death Stranding 2: On The Beach «is under his wing» and is on the way — it comes out on June 26 exclusively for PlayStation 5. The game will feature new biomes, characters, and a base ship. The release is just around the corner, so Death Stranding 2 «went for gold».

