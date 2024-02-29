«Kyivstar» received a new network code 77 – its capacity is 10 million mobile numbers

The NCCIR held a meeting to consider statement operator «Kyivstar» to expand the numbering resource. The Commission agreed to grant the company a permit to use the destination network code 77 for the mobile network.

Thus, from now on, «Kyivstar» will be able to provide its subscribers with telephone numbers with the new code 77. The new numbers will start as follows: +380 77. The subscriber capacity of the additional network code is 10 million non-geographic numbers. The license is valid for 5 years.

Prior to this decision, «Kyivstar» used network codes 67, 68, 96, 97 and 98. The network capacity for each of these codes is 10 million numbers. Thus, the operator’s numbering resource amounted to 50 million numbers. The resource utilization rate reached 79% of the total capacity. Thanks to the new decision of the NCCIR, the numbering resource of «Kyivstar» increased by 20%.

Source: NCCIR